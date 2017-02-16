Del Monte launches new vegetable noodle range in North America

US based global food company Del Monte Fresh Produce has rolled out a new vegetable noodle line of products across North America.

The company has released six variants of its new Del Monte Vegetable Noodle range which include Zucchini, Sweet Potato, Beet, Butternut Squash, Carrot and Yellow Squash. T

he new vegetable noodle line will be available in different sizes at select locations as per the marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Del Monte stated that it created the vegetable noodles range to match with recent consumer trend looking on healthier alternatives instead of carbohydrate-heavy products.

Del Monte marketing vice president Dennis Christou said: “We are excited to bring our pre-cut vegetable noodle concept to grocery stores and markets across the country.

“They are the perfect pasta alternative for healthy eaters and an easy, fun way for consumers to increase vegetable consumption.”

Found in the refrigerated produce section of select grocery stores, the vegetable noodles product range is pre-cut and can be added to salads, sauté, or boil straightaway as per its manufacturer.

Del Monte stated that it had minimized all of the preparation work to make it even quicker and easier for consumers to cook compared to conventional pasta noodles.

Further, it claims that the Del Monte Vegetable Noodles are totally fresh, free from preservatives and come in convenient packaging, ready to cook or serve.

In another development, Fresh Del Monte Produce is set to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results next week. The company’s net sales revenue in the third quarter of 2016 was $950.2m in comparison to $936.1m it earned in the same quarter of the previous year.

Image: Del Monte Vegetable Noodle range. Photo: courtesy of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.